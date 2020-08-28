Advertisement

Repairs close Villa West parking lot

(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Topeka Water will be making roadway repairs across Villa West.

The City of Topeka says its water department will be making roadway repairs across Villa West, which is about 500 ft. north of 29th St.

The City says the repairs will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and will require a full closure of the Villa West parking lot.

According to the City, the closure will be in place for about two weeks.

