Repairs close Villa West parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Topeka Water will be making roadway repairs across Villa West.

The City of Topeka says its water department will be making roadway repairs across Villa West, which is about 500 ft. north of 29th St.

The City says the repairs will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and will require a full closure of the Villa West parking lot.

According to the City, the closure will be in place for about two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.