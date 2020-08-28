Advertisement

Purple Ribbon Marketplace offers state fair-like experience

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Purple Ribbon Marketplace is offering a virtual state fair.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says its state trademark program, From the Land of Kansas, and a variety of member companies will be showing their work in a virtual state fair-like experience on September 11-20 showcasing Kansas products.

The KDA says the virtual experience is called Purple Ribbon Marketplace and features special deals such as half off shipping and fun interactive opportunities to learn about the Kansas agriculture business. It says it created a Facebook group that launched on Aug. 28 in order to begin sharing stories about members before products go on sale beginning Sept. 11.

According to the KDA, due to the cancellation of the Kansas State Fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program looked to find an alternative way of showcasing Kansas businesses and offer consumers the chance to purchase local products.

“This will be an easy way for these businesses to remain connected with consumers so they can enjoy high-quality food and unique products and share with their family and friends,” said Janelle Dobbins, From the Land of Kansas program director. “This virtual format will allow for more interaction, and, of course, the special state fair offers we all love.”

The KDA says a variety of Kansas products will be offered through Purple Ribbon Marketplace such as popcorn, cheese, sunflower oil, coffee, spice and dip mixes, sauerkraut and honey. It says a local distillery will also sell their hand sanitizer.

According to the Department, From the Land of Kansas is the state’s trademark program promoting and celebrating agricultural experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. It says the program supports its mission to serve Kansas farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and consumers by providing marketing opportunities to local businesses and allowing consumers to support Kansas products.

For more information on the program and its members visit the From the Land of Kansas website.

