Moran, Klobuchar urge FTC to address Premom App privacy issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senators Jerry Moran and Amy Klobuchar are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate and address the privacy issues with the app “Premom.”

Senator Jerry Moran, Chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, say they sent a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph Simons that urges his commission to take action to address the data collection and sharing practices of the app “Premom.”

Moran says Premom is a mobile app helping users track fertility cycles to determine the best time to get pregnant, which relies on personal and private health information. He says as of November of 2019, the app had been downloaded over half a million times and is one of the top search results for fertility apps in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Moran says he and Klobuchar were joined by Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce Committe, Maria Cantwell, Richard Blumenthal, Shelley Moore Capito, Elizabeth Warren and Mark Warner.

“A recent investigation from the International Digital Accountability Council (IDAC) indicated that Premom may have engaged in deceptive consumer data collection and processing and that there may be material differences between Premom’s stated privacy policies and its actual data-sharing practices,” the Senators wrote. “Most troubling, the investigation found that Premom shared its users’ data without their consent.”

The full letter can be found here.

