KU holds Black Lives Matter march

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will hold a Black Lives Matter march on Friday, Aug. 28.

Director of Athletics at the University of Kansas Jeff Long is thanking campus leaders for approving the peaceful Black Lives Matter march.

Long took to Twitter on Thursday night with the #BlackLivesMatter to ask students to join him at 1 p.m. on Friday at Stouffer Hall for the peaceful march.

Thank you to our campus leaders for their quick approval of the request to stage the peaceful march. Join us at 1:00 pm Friday at Stouffer Hall #BlackLivesMatter — Jeff Long (@jefflongKU) August 28, 2020

