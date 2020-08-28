Advertisement

KU holds Black Lives Matter march

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will hold a Black Lives Matter march on Friday, Aug. 28.

Director of Athletics at the University of Kansas Jeff Long is thanking campus leaders for approving the peaceful Black Lives Matter march.

Long took to Twitter on Thursday night with the #BlackLivesMatter to ask students to join him at 1 p.m. on Friday at Stouffer Hall for the peaceful march.

