KU establishes architecture professorship with $1 million gift

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is now able to establish a new architecture professorship thanks to a $1 million gift.

The University of Kansas says architecture professor Lou Michel had a way of making an impression on his students.

“My classmates and I would poke fun at his double-knit leisure suits and ascots, but he really knew his stuff,” said Scott Davies, who received a degree in architecture from KU in 1979. “I would say that of all my professors at KU, he was probably the best.”

Davies, of Hot Springs, Ark., says he decided to honor his former professor with a $1 million gift commitment through the KU Endowment that will establish the Lou Michel Architecture Professorship in Design Theory.

The school says Michel taught architectural history at KU for 3 decades. It says through classes, he opened a new world to Davies, a kid from the small town of Camden, Ark., by exposing him to art and architecture from all over the world.

Davies says through conversations with classmates he learned that Michel’s classes had the same influence on them.

“When they travel and see these works of art or significant architectural landmarks, they can still quote what Lou taught them, all these years later,” Davies said.

Davies says after graduating from KU, he returned to Arkansas and met his wife, Jeanette, and spent 25 years in private practice, retiring in 2013.

KU says Michel retired in 2000 and lives in Bellingham, Wash., with his wife, Diane Carol Michel. It says in 2001, nearly 100 alumni and faculty members established a scholarship in Michel’s honor which recognized his achievements and his legendary status as a passionate lecturer.

Mahbub Rashid, interim dean of the School of Architecture and Design, says he grateful for the Davies’ generosity and dedication to KU’s academic excellence.

“Scott and Jeanette Davies’ gift to the school will help us permanently honor Lou Michel — one of our most beloved professors,” Rashid said. “And at a time when resources are limited, it also will help our school attract an outstanding theorist of architecture and urban design for impactful teaching, research and learning befitting the 21st century.”

KU says KU Endowment is the independent, nonprofit organization that serves as the official fundraising and fund-management organization for the University. It says KU Endowment was founded in 1891 and was the first foundation of its kind at a U.S. public university.

