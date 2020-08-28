KPR wins Station of the Year for 19th year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Public Radio has won Station of the Year for a record 19th year.

The University of Kansas says Kansas Public Radio, based out of the University, has earned the Station of the Year award for a record 19th year from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. It says KAB announced the award on Aug. 12.

According to KU, the Station of the Year award was first presented in 1996. It says KPR won the prize that first year and has now entered the KAB’s highest honor more than any other radio or TV station in Kansas.

KU says in addition to the coveted top prize, the station received eight individual awards, including three first-place awards, four second-place awards and one honorable mention.

The school says the individual honors were earned in public affairs programs, complete newscasts, sports features, hard news feature/enterprise, news feature and editorial/commentary. It says this year’s awards are as follows:

According to KU, in previous years the KAB awards would be handed to winners at the KAB Convention in October, but due to COVID-19, the 2020 convention will be held virtually and awards will be mailed to recipients prior to the virtual convention.

KU says KPR, 19-time winner of the KAB’s Station of the Year award, is licensed to the University of Kansas and broadcasts on 91.5 FM and 96.1 FM in Lawrence, 89.7 FM in Emporia, 91.3 FM in Olsburg-Junction City, 89.9 FM in Atchison, 90.3 FM in Chanute and 99.5 FM and 97.9 FM in Manhattan. It says KPR can also be heard online and operates KPR2, a news-talk programming stream that can be heard on an HD receiver or its website.

