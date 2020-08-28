Advertisement

Kansas ranks 26 in nation for states where people need most loans

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas has ranked as the 26th state where people need loans the most.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of States Where People Need Loans the Most Due to Coronavirus and found that Kansas is among the bottom half of states where people need the most financial help.

WalletHub says it looked at metrics from internal credit report data and data on Google search increases for loan-related terms.

The study shows that Kansas’ loan search interest index ranked fifth, its payday loans search interest index ranks 22, its home equity loan search interest index ranks 23 and its change in average inquiry count ranks 40 for a combined placement of 26 overall.

To compare, the study shows that New York’s loan search interest index ranked eighth, its payday loan search interest index ranked seventh, its home equity loan search interest index ranked third and its change in average inquiry count ranked 18 for a combined placement of first.

To see the full study or to see where other states rank, visit WalletHub.com.

