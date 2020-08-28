Advertisement

Huntoon opens, Urish closes as crews continue road work

This shot of Urish Rd. between 10th and Huntoon was captured wwith the 13 SKY-EYE Drone
This shot of Urish Rd. between 10th and Huntoon was captured wwith the 13 SKY-EYE Drone(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka road is open once again, as another will be closed for a few days.

SW Huntoon between Urish and Arbor Valley Drive was closed for nearly two months as crews replaced a stormwater pipe running beneath it.

The work finished earlier this week, allowing drivers to use the road once again.

However, Urish will now be closed between Huntoon and 10th Street. The city expects that closure to last for three days.

