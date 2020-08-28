Huntoon opens, Urish closes as crews continue road work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka road is open once again, as another will be closed for a few days.

SW Huntoon between Urish and Arbor Valley Drive was closed for nearly two months as crews replaced a stormwater pipe running beneath it.

The work finished earlier this week, allowing drivers to use the road once again.

However, Urish will now be closed between Huntoon and 10th Street. The city expects that closure to last for three days.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.