Gov. Kelly says Thermo Fisher Expansion helps increase COVID-19 testing

Governor Laura Kelly attended the Thermo Fisher Scientific ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking of its new Lenexa facility.
Governor Laura Kelly attended the Thermo Fisher Scientific ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking of its new Lenexa facility.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly traveled to Lenexa to celebrate the opening of a new Thermo Fisher Scientific facility.

Governor Laura Kelly says she visited Thermo Fisher Scientific in Lenexa to celebrate the opening of its new Viral Transport Media manufacturing site, which plays a critical role in the state’s COVID-19 testing strategy and crates over 300 full-time jobs.

“I want to thank the Thermo Fisher team for its work in protecting our health and safety and helping Kansas tackle the many challenges brought on by COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “By significantly increasing the manufacturing capacity of this facility, Thermo Fisher will not only have a positive impact on public health but will help my administration as we work to rebuild our state’s fiscal foundation and make our economy stronger than it has ever been – not just returning to pre-pandemic conditions.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Thermo Fisher has been producing COVID-19 testing products since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gov. Kelly says the facility was built in just six weeks and the $40 million facility created over 300 new full-time jobs and added 120,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity to Lenexa. She says the company estimates over 150 million testing products will be made by the end of 2020.

Governor Kelly says she was joined by Secretary of Commerce David Toland at Friday’s ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony.

“The need for research and development of pharmaceuticals to test for and combat COVID-19 is essential to our economic recovery, and Thermo Fisher is stepping up to help take on this huge task,” Secretary Toland said. “Thermo Fisher is doing extremely important work for COVID-19 research, and I’m proud that such important, critically needed products will be produced in Kansas.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Friday’s ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony established the new Lenexa facility as well as signified the begging of Phase 2 of the project, which focuses on new research and development in the fight against COVID-19.

For more information on Thermo Fisher Scientific, visit its website.

