Friday Forecast: Last hot day of the month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot today but by tomorrow temperatures will be about 20° cooler when factoring in today’s heat index to tomorrow’s high. This is due to a cold front that will usher in lower humidity through the day Saturday but also bring a chance of hit and miss showers/storms tonight into tomorrow.

The latest thoughts on the rainfall forecast not only in the short term but in the long term as well is still leaning toward Sunday night into early next week being the higher chance for widespread/heavier rain vs tonight into the weekend. This means don’t be surprised if you don’t get a single drop of rain until Sunday night at the earliest.

With that said any storms that do develop tonight through Sunday have a risk for hail and gusty winds as indicated by the ‘marginal’ risk in the Severe Weather Outlooks below. This could produce a few severe t-storm warnings at times but widespread severe weather is unlikely.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds Light and variable. Uncertainty on how high the humidity will get but certainly think that heat indices will range from 98-104 for most areas.

Tonight: Chance of storms exists as early as sunset. Lows around 70°. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Any showers/storms that may linger into the morning will be south of I-70. There does remain some uncertainty in the afternoon both in how much clearing takes place for afternoon sun and if showers/storms linger south of I-70. The bulk of the rain remains near the Kansas/Oklahoma border so it’ll depend how far north the storm system stays to affect southern portions of the WIBW viewing area. We’ll have a better idea of this as early as midday today. Highs will be in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

While a slight chance of storms can’t be ruled out Saturday night into Sunday the better chance of rain will return Sunday night. So will keep Sunday dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low-mid 80s.

With a second cold front pushing through Sunday night that will bring another round (better chance) of showers/storms to the area that lingers into Monday morning. This will set-up an unsettled weather pattern with several chances for rain through the first half of the work week. One model has the rain lasting through Wednesday morning while the other long range model indicates rain all day Wednesday into Wednesday night. Because the 8 day had Wednesday mostly sunny in yesterday’s forecast compromised with dry conditions and partly sunny skies until there’s more consensus in the models on if there will be rain Wednesday or not. Thursday and Friday look dry and comfortable with lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

Taking Action:

One more hot day, stay safe. With winds less than 10 mph it’s going to be very uncomfortable being out for an extended period of time.

With several chances for much needed rain coming up, the most concerning days with rain that could impact daytime activities are not until Monday and Tuesday. With that said there does remain a chance that areas south of I-70 may have rain impacting the daytime hours of Saturday so check the radar/forecast tomorrow morning and alter plans if needed.

Despite the chance of storms being isolated to at best scattered tonight through Sunday evening, any storms that do develop may produce hail and strong winds (and of course lightning) so stay weather aware.

Hail/wind threat: Conditional risk of storms in this area (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with any storms in the area on Saturday (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms Sunday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

