Eye-turning Oscar-Meyer Wienermobile stops in Topeka

The Oscar-Meyer Wienermobile stopped in Topeka as it travels across the country. (8-27-2020)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka’s latest guest is definitely turning eyes.

The Oscar-Meyer Weinermobile stopped in Topeka on their cross-country tour.

The crew travels around spreading cheer. They have photo opportunities, trivia games, and give out items like their iconic Wiener Whistles. Mayochup Molly and Saucy Spence also have the ability to give out honorary “Hotdogger” titles.

”It’s a lot of, reactions of just jaws dropping, lots of horns honks, waves,” Mayochup Molly said. “Everyone is just really ecstatic when they see it. They’re like ‘Oh my gosh there’s a 27-foot hotdog on wheels on the road,’ and they don’t get to see this icon too often, so it’s really special to bring joy constantly to people.”

You can find the Wienermobile at NOTO’s Studio 62 Friday from 6-9 p.m., and you can request a visit this weekend at khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile/request.

