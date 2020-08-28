Advertisement

Emporia Public Schools announces extracurricular restrictions

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Public Schools has announced its new restrictions for extracurricular activities.

Emporia Public Schools says it has adopted new restrictions for its extracurricular activities to keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19. It says the restrictions include each student participant receiving two visitor vouchers to give to people who will then be allowed to purchase tickets for an event. It says kids in 2nd grade and younger do not count but must sit with their family.

The District says guests with the voucher will be allowed to purchase a ticket for $5 at the event and once a ticket has been purchased, guests will then get a wristband that they must wear inside the event. It says all family members must stay within their paired family unit and social distance at all times.

According to the District, passes for athletic events will not be accepted and grab and go concessions will be available. It says spectators are required to wear masks on school property and will be required to sign in and have their temperature checked before entering an event.

The District says some outside venues may require spectators to bring their own lawnchairs an all protocols are subject to change.

Emporia Public Schools says the success of its extracurricular activities and the health and safety of students, staff and spectators are its priority. It says it is essential for events to continue that everyone follows mitigation guidelines to ensure everyone in attendance remains healthy and helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parade surprises TCT staff

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Topeka Civic Theater staff was thanked for their efforts with a parade.

News

Turn lane to Wanamaker shopping center closes

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka has closed the southbound turn lane to a Wanamaker Rd. shopping center.

Coronavirus

474 KU students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has updated its positive COVID-19 numbers from its campus-wide testing efforts.

News

30th Judicial District Nominating Commission interviews judge nominees

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission will be conducting interviews of nominees for a judge vacancy.

Latest News

News

Another arrest made in relation to Greenwood Co. homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An additional arrest has been made in relation to a homicide in Greenwood Co.

News

AG Schmidt announces Topeka organization grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt has announced grants for multiple Topeka organizations.

News

Riley Co. reaches over 400 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County now has 411 active cases of COVID-19, which is up by 136 positive cases from Wednesday.

News

Two Topeka alleys close for sewer replacement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
EmCon will be closing two Topeka alleys for a sewer replacement project.

News

Repairs close Villa West Rd.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
City of Topeka Water will be making roadway repairs across Villa West.

News

Water main break closes 9th St. in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A water main break has closed 9th St. in Topeka.