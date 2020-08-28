Emporia Public Schools announces extracurricular restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Public Schools has announced its new restrictions for extracurricular activities.

Emporia Public Schools says it has adopted new restrictions for its extracurricular activities to keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19. It says the restrictions include each student participant receiving two visitor vouchers to give to people who will then be allowed to purchase tickets for an event. It says kids in 2nd grade and younger do not count but must sit with their family.

The District says guests with the voucher will be allowed to purchase a ticket for $5 at the event and once a ticket has been purchased, guests will then get a wristband that they must wear inside the event. It says all family members must stay within their paired family unit and social distance at all times.

According to the District, passes for athletic events will not be accepted and grab and go concessions will be available. It says spectators are required to wear masks on school property and will be required to sign in and have their temperature checked before entering an event.

The District says some outside venues may require spectators to bring their own lawnchairs an all protocols are subject to change.

Emporia Public Schools says the success of its extracurricular activities and the health and safety of students, staff and spectators are its priority. It says it is essential for events to continue that everyone follows mitigation guidelines to ensure everyone in attendance remains healthy and helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.

