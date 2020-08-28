Advertisement

Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215 years between them

The two retired teachers live in Quito
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Julio Mora slipped away from his parents to secretly marry Waldramina Quinteros one February day. Both families disapproved.

Seventy-nine years later, they’re still together — he at 110 years of age, and she at 104, both lucid and both in good health, though relatives say they’re a little depressed because they miss their big family get-togethers due to the pandemic.

There are longer marriages, but at the moment no other between people so old, according to Guinness World Records — just short of a combined 215 years.

Mora was born on March 10, 1910, and Quinteros on October 16, 1915. They wed on February 7, 1941, in the first church built by the Spanish in Quito: La Iglesia de El Belen.

The two retired teachers live in Ecuador’s capital of Quito, where in mid-August they received the Guinness certification.

Their daughter Cecilia says they’re both lucid and active, although they no longer have the agility they had before. But “for a month they have been different, more downcast because they miss large family gatherings.”

And they can gather quite a crowd: four surviving children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“Since March, we have not had any of that,” Cecilia said. “My parents need family contact “.

She said her father enjoys watching television and drinking milk and that her mother, who enjoys desserts, likes to read the newspaper every morning.

Previously listed as the oldest were an Austin, Texas, couple, Charlotte Henderson and John Henderson who have a combined age of 212 years and 52 days.

