Driver education programs may receive financial assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new grant will provide financial assistance to teens and young adults who need help paying for Drivers Education.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the new “Driver Education Reimbursement Grant Program” will reimburse eligible students up to $200 upon completion of an approved driver education program.

“Young drivers are overrepresented in traffic crashes,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “This new IKE program provides increased resources to driver education programs so they can train new Kansas drivers to navigate roadways in a safer manner.”

The funds come from the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, which was passed by the Kansas Legislature this spring.

Students must be between 14 and 29 years of age and reside in Kansas.

They also must be able to show a need for financial support and not have their driving privilege suspended in any way.

“Driver’s education has changed a lot over the years, and it is important for young drivers to be able to get to work and other places safely,” said Senator Carolyn McGinn. “This program can help them gain driving experience and skills.”

Applications will be accepted through October 9th on the KDOT website.

