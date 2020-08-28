Advertisement

Doughboyz bringing dine-in pizza to North Topeka

Doughboyz is located at 1312 N Kansas Ave. in North Topeka.
Doughboyz is located at 1312 N Kansas Ave. in North Topeka.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka native is bringing pizza to the neighborhood.

Self-proclaimed Dough Boys Trevor Burdett, and his business partner Eli, are opening Doughboyz Pizza at 1312 N Kansas Ave. The restaurant has a large dining area inside and plenty of space outside to keep tables spread apart, and staff will be wearing masks and gloves.

Burdett says they wanted to create a place for families to dine in North Topeka.

“After Godfather’s closed, there really isn’t a family diner, or family place to hang out up here, and we wanted to make sure North Topeka wasn’t forgotten,” Burdett said.

Burdett says Doughboyz will open Friday at 11 a.m., and welcomes everyone to come enjoy some pizza. A local band, The Alliance, will be playing live from 7-10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Heights board adopts criteria for changing learning scenarios

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
USD 450 Shawnee Heights board members talked over the criteria they’ll use to transition among learning approaches.

News

Topeka Zoo holds Japanese-inspired ribbon cutting ceremony of Kay’s Garden

Updated: 34 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

Huntoon opens, Urish closes as crews continue road work

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
One Topeka road is open once again... as another will be closed for a few days.

News

Eye-turning Oscar-Meyer Wienermobile stops in Topeka

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Oscar-Meyer Weinermobile stopped in Topeka on their cross-country tour.

Latest News

News

Topeka Zoo holds Japanese-inspired ribbon cutting ceremony of Kay’s Garden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Topeka Zoo highlighted Japanese culture at Thursday’s unveiling of Kay’s Garden.

Local

Shawnee Co. commissioners receive update on local contact tracing efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County commissioners were presented with the progress of contact tracing for COVID-19 at the local level at their meeting Thursday.

News

Shawnee Co. commissioners receive update on local contact tracing efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shawnee County commissioners were presented with the progress of contact tracing for COVID-19 at the local level at their meeting Thursday.

News

Kuehne Bell Tower Refurbished and Revived

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Kuehne Bell Tower at Washburn University will chime after four years of silence.

News

Pretrial Justice Task Force hosts public forums

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Pretrial Justice Task Force will be hosting two public forums focusing on the discussion of draft reports and recommendations.

News

Kansas Prisoner Review Board Public Comment Session changes locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Prisoner Review Board Topeka Public Comment Session will see a change of scenery.