Doughboyz bringing dine-in pizza to North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka native is bringing pizza to the neighborhood.

Self-proclaimed Dough Boys Trevor Burdett, and his business partner Eli, are opening Doughboyz Pizza at 1312 N Kansas Ave. The restaurant has a large dining area inside and plenty of space outside to keep tables spread apart, and staff will be wearing masks and gloves.

Burdett says they wanted to create a place for families to dine in North Topeka.

“After Godfather’s closed, there really isn’t a family diner, or family place to hang out up here, and we wanted to make sure North Topeka wasn’t forgotten,” Burdett said.

Burdett says Doughboyz will open Friday at 11 a.m., and welcomes everyone to come enjoy some pizza. A local band, The Alliance, will be playing live from 7-10 p.m.

