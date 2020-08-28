Crane tips over in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker in Topeka had a close call on Friday.

A construction worker in Topeka had a close call on Friday when their crane tipped over. The worker was using a truck with a large boom to unload insulation at the site of a new gas station at Gage Center when the truck tipped over on its side.

Gary Haag of Haag Oil says the operator was able to get out uninjured and no one else was hurt but some building materials were damaged.

The boom also knocked some concrete off the structure as the truck was tipped back upright.

Haag says he hopes to have the Gage station open at the southeast corner of Gage Center by Thanksgiving.

