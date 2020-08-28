Capper Foundation celebrates 100th year with first virtual events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Capper Foundation had a lot of plans to bring people together to mark its 100th anniversary year. But COVID-19 has forced them to find ways to celebrate online.

Saturday, Aug. 29, will bring the organization’s first virtual fundraising event. Instead of inviting people to spend an “Evening as a Child,” they’re inviting supporters to long on for an “Evening for a Child.”

Four-year-old Colton is one of the many reasons Capper hopes people take time to watch the event. Born at 23 weeks, he spend 124 days in the NICU.

“That was the most terrifying time as a mom, ever,” his mom, Jamie, said. “There’s a lot of complications that go along with being born early. "

Once told he might never speak or walk, Colton is now communicating, and climbing to new heights - thanks to Capper Foundation. He’s received physical, occupational, and speech therapy at Capper over the past three years.

“They always focus on his strengths,” Jamie said. “They never talk about what he can’t do or what he should be doing now. They always focus on the positives, and what he can do, and what our goal is next.”

Capper celebrates a century of building abilities this Christmas Day, in a year unlike any other.

“As we’ve all faced a very challenging environment with the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve all had to adapt and change every day, and certainly that’s part of our Capper history is adapting and changing,” said Capper Foundation President and CEO Jim Leiker.

Capper utilized tele-health to continue providing services to clients during stay-at-home orders. Now, facemasks, shields, health checks, and other precautions are keeping children, adults, and families progressing.

With even fundraising forced online, the work needs support more than ever to ensure people like Colton have access to services.

“We provided nearly $3 million in non-reimbursed care last year,” Leiker said. “There’s a gap between the revenue we receive and the cost to provide the services.”

Leiker said Capper is grateful for the community partners who are helping fill that gap, and keep Colton moving forward.

“I don’t know where we’d be without Cappers,” Jamie said. “It’s done so much for my son, and will continue to do so much for my son because they don’t give up.”

People will hear more of Colton’s story, including comments from his therapists, during the Evening for a Child virtual event. It is from 6:30 to 8:30 pm Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Money raised will support Capper’s scholarship assistance fund for families.

You can bid on auction items - or make a donation - right now at www.capper.org/events. You’ll also be able to watch the event at that link, or on Capper Foundation’s Facebook page. 13′s Melissa Brunner and longtime supporter Wayne Basso of UMB Bank will co-host the livestream event.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.