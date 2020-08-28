Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka provide remote-learning sites for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka are ensuring students have access to the resources they need.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka created classrooms at four of their sites, giving students a safe place to work on those out-of-school days.

So far, 33 students are working at the Montara location.

“As challenging of a time this is for the kids, it’s equally as challenging for the parents,” Jennifer LeClair with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka said. “Trying to facilitate virtual learning from home while also working from home is a real struggle, but it was really important to us to provide the support that kids need for remote learning so parents can most importantly get back to work and we can really help the kids focus on the academic piece.”

LeClair says they hope to give students a sense of normalcy.

“They are in an environment where there surrounded by other children that are in their class, so while their school might look a little unconventional, we try to keep things at least a small degree of normal here for them,” LeClair explained.

Each student has their own supplies, their own work station, and additional resources.

“The kids get fed, they get breakfast, lunch, snack, they can take a dinner home with them,” LeClair said. “They’re also getting a fun environment where can feel safe, get help with their school. in their small groups they’re able to go out to the playgrounds, we make sure that the equipment is thoroughly sanitized.”

Staff members are also required to take precautions.

“That involves all staff members wearing masks at all times, we do daily temperature checks, and health screenings, in addition to really heighten cleaning protocols, and just modifying the daily routines to make sure social distancing is being observed,” LeClair said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka says they will continue providing drive-up meal services for students.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka and how to donate, click here.

