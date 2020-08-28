Advertisement

Another arrest made in relation to Greenwood Co. homicide

(KOSA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An additional arrest has been made in relation to a homicide in Greenwood Co.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office say they have made another arrest connected to the murder of Danny Shue, 78, of Eureka.

The KBI says Leon A. Lindsay, 34, of El Dorado, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 27, around 9:45 a.m. It says Lindsay was arrested at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft and conspiracy to commit felony theft. It says Lindsay is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

According to the KBI, the Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office, the El Dorado Police Department, the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office and K9 handlers from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism all assisted with the arrest.

The KBI says previously charged in this case are Noah J. E. Farr, 30, of Dighton, Joseph E. Warden, 25, of El Dorado and a 17-year-old teen from El Dorado.

The KBI says charges are accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. It says the Greenwood Co. Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

