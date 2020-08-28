AG Schmidt announces Topeka organization grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has announced grants for multiple Topeka organizations.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says five Topeka organizations have been awarded over $254,000 in grants providing services for victims of crime.

Schmidt says grants were awarded to the following organizations:

CASA of Shawnee County, Inc., $21,342 to provide safety, to submit permanency court reports and to recommend services that ensure the well-being of children through the support of trained volunteers and Child in Need of Care Supervisors.

Kansas Children’s Service League, $24,030 to provide the Stewards of Children Training, a research-based, evidence-informed prevention curriculum that increases knowledge, improves attitudes and changes child protective behaviors. The program offers practical child abuse prevention training to adults in the community to prevent, react and respond with a conversational, real-world approach.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, $21,375 to provide a coordinated multidisciplinary team approach to the joint investigation, specialized forensic interviewing, advocacy support and prosecution of child assault cases and other cases where children are the victims of crime including sexual abuse, severe physical abuse and witnesses of violent crime.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, $5,400 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, $71,792 to provide direct support services to victims of human trafficking, including emergency shelter, a day center, and to continue improving their coordinated community response to human trafficking.

YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, $60,894 to provide 24-hour crisis response services in residential and non-residential settings and provide administrative oversight and assistance to all client service operations serving victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking and stalking in Topeka and surrounding areas.

TFI Family Services, Inc. - Topeka CEVC, $50,000 to provide safe and quality supervised visitation and exchange services for Topeka and the surrounding communities.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victims services grant programs.”

According to Schmidt, the awards were made from the Human Trafficking Victims Assistance Fund, Protection from Abuse Fund, State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. He says the Human Trafficking Victim Assistance Fund is funded through fines, penalties, forfeitures and State General Fun appropriations. He says the Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. He says the State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund is funded through marriage license fees and State General Fund appropriations. He says the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded trough county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. He says the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

AG Schmidt says this year, his office awarded almost $2.6 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations.

For more information on the grant programs and the full list of recipients, visit the AG’s website.

