30th Judicial District Nominating Commission interviews judge nominees

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission will be conducting interviews of nominees for a judge vacancy.

The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on Sept. 30 to interview seven nominees for a district judge vacancy in Sumner County that was created when Judge R. Scott McQuin retired on Aug. 15.

The Commission says it will meet at 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 30 in Wellington to interview the nominees. It says it will announce changes on how it will meet due to COVID-19 concerns and interviews are open to the public.

The Commission says the nominees are as follows:

  • Shawn R. DeJarnett, Wellington, city attorney for Derby and Wellington and private practice lawyer;
  • Timothy J. Henry, Cheney, retired public defender;
  • Chrystal L. Krier, Wichita, private practice lawyer;
  • Candace R. Lattin, Medicine Lodge, district magistrate judge, Barber County;
  • Kassie L. McEntire, Great Bend, field staff attorney for Saint Francis Ministries;
  • Scott E. McPherson, Anthony, district magistrate judge, Harper County; and
  • Gaten T. Wood, Sharon, county attorney for Barber County, counselor and city attorney for Medicine Lodge, and private practice lawyer.

According to the Commission, it will select 3 - 5 nominees to submit to Governor Laura Kelly to fill the position according to statutory qualifications and residency requirements. It says Kelly will have 60 days after receiving the names to decide which nominee to appoint.

The Commission says after serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It says if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Kansas law dictates that nominees for district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it is made up of Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Hannah Brass of Medicine Lodge, Sidney Burkholder of Harper, Lance Dixon of Kingman, Justin Goodno of Kiowa, Robert Eisenhauer of Pratt, Elaine Esparza of Harper, Alan Goering of Medicine Lodge, Gregory Graffman of Kingman, Melvin Matlock of Belle Plaine and Jason Roberts of Pratt.

