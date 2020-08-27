Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A future scientist is our Wednesday's Child this week. His name is Andrew and he's looking for the right chemistry with an adoptive family.

Andrew is 13-years old. He describes himself as friendly, and says he gets along with his peers. On any given day, you’ll find him playing with Legos, Nerf guns or his Nintendo DS.

His favorite class in school is math. He says it’s not that hard! And it could add up to a future career as a scientist.

Before that happens, he needs to “catch the eye” of a forever family. Andrew would do well with a tight-knit family. He’d love to have pets, and siblings.

His case worker says Andrew likes video games, climbing, and board games. He’s creative, playful, and helpful. His perfect day?? Eating sweets, playing Legos, soccer and baseball, plus being on his laptop and iPad.

If you’d like more information on Andrew, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page

