Washburn Rural girls wrestling team gets state championship rings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural girls wrestling team picked up some new bling Wednesday.

The team won the inaugural Kansas state wrestling tournament for girls in February. Six months later, the team stopped by their high school to pick up their state championship rings.

”My daughter’s walking around over there and she now has sixty plus girls that she can look up to that she didn’t have in her life a year ago today,” head coach Damon Parker said. “One strong woman can empower an empire of women to do spectacular things, and that’s what these girls have done. They’ve really empowered the younger generation to see what’s possible, and we’re blessed that it happened here at Washburn Rural.”

Along with the team win, senior Dajia Anderson also won the first-ever individual title in the 235-lb. weight class.

“This is definitely a moment I’ll remember and I’ll definitely keep in forever. I’ll probably show everyone I know,” Anderson said. “I would say nothing will ever feel better than winning state, but this is like a close second.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.