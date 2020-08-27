Advertisement

Washburn Rural girls wrestling team gets state championship rings

Washburn Rural girls wrestling team gets state championship rings
Washburn Rural girls wrestling team gets state championship rings(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural girls wrestling team picked up some new bling Wednesday.

The team won the inaugural Kansas state wrestling tournament for girls in February. Six months later, the team stopped by their high school to pick up their state championship rings.

”My daughter’s walking around over there and she now has sixty plus girls that she can look up to that she didn’t have in her life a year ago today,” head coach Damon Parker said. “One strong woman can empower an empire of women to do spectacular things, and that’s what these girls have done. They’ve really empowered the younger generation to see what’s possible, and we’re blessed that it happened here at Washburn Rural.”

Along with the team win, senior Dajia Anderson also won the first-ever individual title in the 235-lb. weight class.

“This is definitely a moment I’ll remember and I’ll definitely keep in forever. I’ll probably show everyone I know,” Anderson said. “I would say nothing will ever feel better than winning state, but this is like a close second.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Emporia Board of Education approves gating criteria, delays enforcement

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Emporia Board of Education voted to adopt the gating criteria, but it will delay enforcement of the criteria until three weeks into the school year.

Sports

Multiple NBA teams boycott playoff games

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of an NBA playoff game.

Sports

Washburn Rural wins first girls golf match

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Washburn Rural girls golf wins first match of the season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Washburn Rural won its first girls golf match of the season. The Junior Blues placed first and second in the match.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs DT Mike Pennel suspended two games

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel was suspended the first two games of the NFL season, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Sports

Rock Chalk Roundball Classic airs Friday on WIBW

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell and Ralph Hipp
KU basketball greats from across the country will be competing in a three-point contest for a cause Friday on WIBW.

Sports

KSHSAA to vote on alternative fall sports timeline Friday

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers and Marleah Campbell
The Kansas State High School Activities Association will vote Friday to approve an alternative timeline for the fall sports season.

Sports

Mid-East League sets fall sports rules for schools, fans amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Mid-East League has implemented expectations and procedures for fans and schools at fall sports competitions, including mask and social distancing requirements.

Kansas Prep Zone

Manhattan High School Cross Country team completed preseason time trials

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Becky Goff
Early Saturday morning, members of the Manhattan High School cross country team, completed their preseason time trials

Sports

Rock Chalk Roundball Classic helps four-year-old Oskaloosa girl fight cancer

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Rock Chalk Roundball Classic helps four-year-old Oskaloosa girl fight cancer