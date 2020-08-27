Advertisement

Walmart brings back the nostalgia of the drive-in movie experience

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot of happy movie goers showed up to Walmart’s second movie night Wednesday.

The store on 37th street handed out bags with snacks, air fresheners, and other goodies to everybody before airing Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse. They aired the Wizard of Oz Tuesday night.

The audio from the movies was transmitted through the radios in people's cars, which they were asked to stay in to keep everyone distanced.

Now, the video board will be packed up and head to its next stop in Nebraska.

