Two men face drug charges after Topeka traffic stop

Two men are in custody after a Wednesday night traffic stop.
Two men are in custody after a Wednesday night traffic stop.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop on Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Brian Hill says two men are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 2700 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Hill says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray Pontiac Grand Prix shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26. He says during the investigation, a K9 unit was deployed and narcotics were found inside the vehicle. He says Derek S. Frakes, 34, and Drew M. Reeves, 31, both of Hiawatha, were taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

According to Hill, Frakes was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without registration and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Hill says Reeves was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Hill says he appreciates the continued focus of the patrol on illegal narcotics in the community.

