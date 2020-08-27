Advertisement

Topeka Zoo holds Japanese-inspired ribbon cutting ceremony of Kay’s Garden

Topeka Zoo's Kay Garden ribbon cutting
Topeka Zoo's Kay Garden ribbon cutting(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo highlighted Japanese culture at Thursday’s unveiling of Kay’s Garden.

They didn’t hold a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony, instead it was rich in Japanese customs and featured music from Three Trails Taiko, a Japanese drum group.

The speakers also shared stories of the late Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice, Kay McFarland, a female trailblazer in the state’s criminal justice system.

Trustee, Elaine Schwartz, of the Kay E. McFarland Living Trust said, “The chief took many paths which led to great things, just as the paths in this garden all lead to greater sights and places of reflection.”

“She wanted to have a place of beauty, serenity and peace for the people of Topeka and now her vision has been realized today,” said General Kenichi Okada from the Japanese Consulate in Chicago.

Kay established a living trust to help fund her dream of a Japanese garden in the heart of the Capital City.

Topeka Zoo Director, Brendan Wiley, said bringing it to life was an amazing journey.

“From a small little informal plan of just a koi pond with a bridge over it, to this amazing world class Japanese garden,” he continued saying, “Some of the features that you’ll see in this space go back more than a thousand years and they tell stories, stories that still need to be heard today.”

Foreign dignitaries and city officials praised the project for putting Topeka on the map.

General Okada said, “In such a large country like the United States, we only have a handful of Japanese gardens like this.”

Mayor Michelle De La Isla echoed that sentiment saying, “This is a jewel that’s very few in our country and it’s here in our community.”

Friends of the Zoo Board President, Pat Colley added, “This garden takes us to another level. This is something in our community that makes us a destination.”

Wiley agreed calling the garden a unique asset to the zoo. He said, “You can go to a lot of places and see a giraffe or elephants or a lot of the other animals that we have here, but you’ve got to go a long way to see a garden like this.”

The project cost $6.6 million. $4.4 million of that was donated through McFarland’s trust.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. commissioners receive update on local contact tracing efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County commissioners were presented with the progress of contact tracing for COVID-19 at the local level at their meeting Thursday.

News

Shawnee Co. commissioners receive update on local contact tracing efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee County commissioners were presented with the progress of contact tracing for COVID-19 at the local level at their meeting Thursday.

News

Kuehne Bell Tower Refurbished and Revived

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Kuehne Bell Tower at Washburn University will chime after four years of silence.

News

Pretrial Justice Task Force hosts public forums

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Pretrial Justice Task Force will be hosting two public forums focusing on the discussion of draft reports and recommendations.

Latest News

News

Kansas Prisoner Review Board Public Comment Session changes locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Prisoner Review Board Topeka Public Comment Session will see a change of scenery.

News

LDCPH moves Douglas Co. school reopening guidance to Phase Yellow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department has moved the county’s school reopening guidance to phase Yellow based on an increase in new positive COVID-19 cases.

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast: Hot again Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Cooler weather returns this weekend, rain is also possible Friday night

News

Washburn Kuehne Bell Tower

Updated: 2 hours ago
Washburn University has refurbished the Kuehne Bell Tower after receiving around $60,000 in donations.

Local

USD 383: Amanda Arnold Elementary Group B students attend first day back to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Thursday morning kicked started day two of the 2020-21 school year for schools in the Manhattan Ogden USD 383 school district.

News

Brown Co. residents receive more unsolicited packages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County residents are continuing to receive unsolicited packages.