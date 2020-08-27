Topeka Mustang Club to host car shows

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Mustang Club says it will be hosting two car shows in the near future.

The Topeka Mustang Club says it has partnered with Prairie Band Casino & Resort to bring the Topeka Mustang All Ford Club, Inc., Car Show to the city.

The organization says the Topeka Mustang All Ford Club, Inc., Car Show will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is a $10 registration fee. It says this show will be held in the Prairie Band Casino & Resort Valet Overflow Lot.

According to the Club, all proceeds for this event will benefit the Wounded Warrior Family Support Program and Topeka Sheltered Living.

The Club also says it will host Mustang Madness at the same event from 1 to 5:30 p.m. It says every half-hour two winners will be awarded $500 in Prairie Cash and at 6 p.m. one winner will be awarded a new Ford Mustang.

For more information on this event, visit the event Facebook page.

The Topeka Mustang Club says it will also be hosting the 13th Annual Laird Noller Car Show. It says set up will begin at 9 a.m. and the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Club says there is a $20 registration fee er vehicle and all makes and models are welcome. It says proceeds from this event will also benefit the Wounded Warrior Family Support Foundation and Festival of Trees.

According to the Club, trophies will be awarded in 12 classes as well as a Best of Show award.

For more information on this event, visit the event Facebook page.

