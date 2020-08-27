Topeka Municipal Court closes due to positive case of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Municipal Court will be closing at noon on Thursday due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The Municipal Court says it will be fully closed on Thursday and Friday for deep cleaning and all court dockets will be canceled from Aug. 27 through Sept. 7.

The Court says those scheduled to appear during this time will be mailed a notice of hearing for another court date at least 30 days away. It says to note that court dates can be verified and payments can be made via the court’s online public access portal.

The Court says it will be open in a limited capacity for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 for defendants to recall arrest warrants, reset payment plans, set up different payment options and file documents.

The Municipal Court says it will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in full. It says residents can contact it with any questions at 785-368-3776 when the staff returns on Aug. 31.

