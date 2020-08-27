Thursday Night Forecast: Hot again Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Very hot temperatures will return on Friday, but a cold front arrives late Friday to bring rain and cooler air for the weekend.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 70°. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Other than a few clouds from remnants of Hurricane Laura (all the rain stays well off to the east) it’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday night showers/storms will develop especially after 9pm and continue through the night. There still is uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be and how much rain will fall. Do not be surprised if you get little if any at all, the better chance has always been with the storm system Sunday night into Monday with the widespread/heavier rain. Any storms that do develop, hail and gusty winds are possible so don’t be surprised if there is a warning or two in northeast KS however most of the storms will remain below severe weather limits.

Saturday any leftover rain will be south of I-70 in the morning and by the afternoon there will be mostly sunny skies (or at least a mix of sun and clouds). This weekend will be much cooler and in the 80s with lower humidity which will be a big change from heat indices near if not exceeding 100° on Friday.

Next week there remains some differences in the models on rain chances. Confidence is fairly high there will be rain somewhere and at some point during the day Monday however the rest of the week remains more uncertain. Will keep the chance of rain in on Tuesday for consistency purposes from the past couple days of having it in the forecast. The Canadian model which isn’t as accurate as the other long range models (European/GFS) indicates moderate to heavy rain continuing Tuesday -Thursday (it did not indicate this in yesterday’s model run). Confidence is high that it’ll remain cool and slightly below average temperature wise whether there’s rain keeping temperature from warming up or not.

Taking Action:

Hot for 2 more days with highs in the 90s and heat indices as hot as 103°. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and limit outdoor activities. If there is going to be rain during the daytime hours this weekend it’ll be in the morning south of I-70 on Saturday and after 4pm on Sunday. Again most spots will be dry all weekend with the bulk of the rain falling Friday night then developing after sunset Sunday. With cooler temperatures continuing next week, stay weather aware while making outdoor plans due to rain chances. We’ll continue to fine tune the details as we get closer but at least consider a Plan B Monday morning and Tuesday to stay inside in case of rain.

Hail/wind risk with storms Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with any leftover storms Saturday morning (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.