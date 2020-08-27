Advertisement

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office holds open interviews

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be holding open interviews for a 911 dispatcher.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it will be holding open interviews on Friday, Aug. 28, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a Communications Specialist I/911 Dispatcher.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is overtime availability, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave, health, vision, dental and retirement benefits and pay starts at $15.97 per hour.

The Sheriff’s Office says all interviewees should sign in at 320 S. Kansas Ave. in the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office main lobby. It says interviewees should bring a photo ID and an updated resume with three references.

