Shawnee Co. commissioners receive update on local contact tracing efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County commissioners were presented with the progress of contact tracing for COVID-19 at the local level at their meeting Thursday.

The Shawnee County Health Department has been working with Bio-Defense Network, which is based out of St. Louis, Missouri, since June,

The organization helps those who have tested positive identify their close contacts, create a timeline of interaction with them, and reach out to those contacts to interview them on their symptoms and have them quarantined.

The latest data from the Shawnee County scorecard shows that over 60 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county have no known source of infection.

The percentage has risen from early records that show cases with unknown sources were in the 20th percentile range.

Health Department Director Linda Ochs told commissioners contact tracing helps prevent further transmission of the virus.

“If we, however, know who your close contacts are and the day they are exposed we can have them stay home and that stops the transmission so that’s why quarantine is so important,” she said.

According to Ochs, contact tracing also helps officials learn more about COVID-19.

“That information is so important in order to stop the spread of the virus and hopefully get rid of some of the restrictions we have to live under because of COVID-19,” she said.

“We are still learning about this virus so it really does help us learn what this virus is like and what it does and then when we’re interviewing people and they say ‘well, I have a cough, I have difficulty breathing,’ that’s a clue for us to say ‘we need to get you some more help,’ so we can support that person who may be more ill than they realize when they start talking about it.”

Ochs said working with Bio-Defense Network allows employees from other areas of the Health Department focus on their regular work.

“We pulled nurses from other programs but that did take away from the work they were doing; we didn’t want to hire a lot new permanent staff, we have hired some permanent staff but we always do that very carefully because we don’t want people to lose their jobs in a year.”

Contact tracers at Bio-Defense Network include Medical Doctors, Registered Nurses, students in Master of Public Health programs, pre-med students, laboratory students and undergrad students.

Because of privacy laws, if someone is identified as a contact that person does not need to participate in an interview with a case investigator if they choose not to but they are legally required to quarantine.

Commissioner Kevin Cook said getting people to remain in quarantine has caused some problems in the past.

“There have been people who have been exposed who continue to go to work or continue to expose other people potentially to the virus or if they test positive continuing to work even though they know that they’re positive because they have this sense that they have to work,” he said.

Ochs said local law enforcement agencies have been used to get contacts to comply but the process has mostly been peaceful but she can understand why some contacts may have difficulty being under quarantine.

“Quarantine is tough because you’re not sick. You’re stuck at home you can’t go anywhere you shouldn’t have your friends over hopefully you’re watching a lot of tv and resting because that’s what you need to do,” she said.

“A lot of people are having a hard time doing it but that’s what we need to stop the transmission we need those well, close contacts to stay home because you can imagine then if that person contracts the virus, they haven’t exposed anyone so they finish their time and then we stop that chain of transmission.”

Ochs said it is important contacts follow instructions to keep themselves and others safe from transmission.

“I really do appeal to people’s sense of moral duty here-you do not want to give this virus to someone who could die from it and that is possible; I think most people have been great and cooperative, it’s just that few that we tend to hear about,” she said.

Ochs said the phone number of a contact tracer might come up as spam so it’s important to answer the call or have voicemail set up to get back to them.

Any concerns about contact tracing can be directed to the general COVID-19 hotline for Shawnee County.

The phone number is 785-251-4848.

