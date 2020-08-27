Research shows political speeches use simpler language, express more sentiment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A computer analysis done by Kansas State University shows that political speeches now use simpler language and express more sentiments.

Kansas State University says it recently researched how politicians from both major parties have changed their political speech from previous centuries.

According to K-State, one of its computer science research teams analyzed almost 2 million congressional speeches made by Republicans and Democrats from 1873 to 2010. It says their analysis shows that political speeches are very different in style from political speeches made in Congress decades ago.

K-State says “A data science approach to 138 years of congressional speeches” was recently published in the journal Heliyon. It says computer science students Ethan Tucker and Colton Capps and computer science associate professor Lior Shamir used automatic text analysis algorithms to look at congressional speeches in different years.

“The research results show that more recent speeches use a smaller vocabulary, simpler language, express more positive or negative sentiments, and have more noticeable differences between Democratic and Republican speakers,” Shamir says.

The researchers say the algorithms measured different aspects of speeches such as vocabulary, reading level, positive or negative sentiments expressed and more. They say the sentiments were measured using artificial intelligence reading of the text and associating words and phrases with positive or negative sentiments given context.

“Based on that analysis, the algorithm determines whether a piece of text is positive, very positive, negative, very negative or neutral,” Shamir says.

Shamir says the algorithms also measured the frequency of discussion of different topics. He says these quantitative elements were computed from thousands of congressional speeches made each year. He says the speeches span a period of 138 years.

According to Shamir, the research shows that the frequency of words related to women’s identity, like she, her, hers, woman and women, has consistently been increasing since the early 1980s, but is still lower than the usage of male-related words.

Shamir says the frequency of female related identity words in the 21st century is five times higher compared to the 1950s but is still lower than the frequency of male-related identity word usage. He says since the 1990s, terms related to women’s identity are more frequent in speeches made by Democratic leaders compared to Republican leaders.

“For most of the 20th century, however, there were no substantial differences between women’s identity in Democratic and Republican speeches, and expressions of women’s identity were about 10 times less frequent than expressions of men’s identity by legislators from both parties,” Shamir says.

K-State says the research also shows that the reading level of speeches has significantly changed over the years. It says the analysis measured the Coleman-Liau readability index, estimating the reading level of a certain text and associates it with the appropriate school grade.

Shamir says the analysis shows that the reading level of congressional speeches made by both Republican and Democratic legislators have consistently been increasing from 8th-grade reading levels in the 19th century to 10th-grade levels in the 1970s.

According to Shamir, since 1976 the reading level of political speeches has consistently been declining and as of the 21st century, is below the 9th-grade reading level. He says the same trend was also seen with the vocabulary used by congressional speeches, which had been increasing in the early 1970s but then started to decline.

K-State says the researchers’ analysis of the speeches showed that more recently, congressional speeches express more positive and negative sentiments than speeches mad during the 19th and early 20th century. It says the sentiments in political speeches became more positive and peaked in the 1960s, and then declined sharply in the 1970s.

Shamir says since the 1970s, sentiments expressed in congressional speeches have been increasingly positive.

The study shows the decline in reading level and vocabulary of the speeches can be related to an increasing media presence, including live radio and TV coverage, in Congress, which began in the 1970s. It says members of Congress started to gradually adjust speech styles, addressing the public through the media rather than addressing fellow legislators.

Shamir says another aspect found in the analysis was the partisan split. He says starting in the mid-1990s, Republican and Democratic speeches became increasingly different from each other and correlated with the political affiliation of the president.

As an example, Shamir says during the George W. Bush administration, speeches from Democratic legislators expressed more negative sentiments compared to Republican counterparts. He says the difference flipped immediately after the 2008 election, with the beginning of the Obama administration, where Republican speeches became more negative.

“With natural language processing, we can extract new knowledge from old data,” Shamir says. “There is no practical way to quantify and profile such a large number of speeches without using computers.”

Copy right 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.