Rear-end collision Thursday morning in East Topeka sends one to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a rear-end collision early Thursday in East Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the 2800 block of S.E. Adams.

Police Officer Mitch Soden said at the scene that a black Pontiac G-6 was in the left southbound lane preparing to turn east onto S.E. 28th when it was rear-ended by a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan that also was traveling south on Adams.

Both vehicles were able to pull south a short distance where they came to rest.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the minivan was reported uninjured.

Southbound traffic on Adams was diverted to S.E. 28th Street for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

The crash occurred just south of the crest of a hill on S.E. Adams, which is a four-lane street at that location with no dedicated turn lane.

