Advertisement

Rear-end collision Thursday morning in East Topeka sends one to hospital

One person was taken to a local hospital after a rear-end collision early Thursday near S.E. 28th and Adams in East Topeka, authorities said.
One person was taken to a local hospital after a rear-end collision early Thursday near S.E. 28th and Adams in East Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a rear-end collision early Thursday in East Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the 2800 block of S.E. Adams.

Police Officer Mitch Soden said at the scene that a black Pontiac G-6 was in the left southbound lane preparing to turn east onto S.E. 28th when it was rear-ended by a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan that also was traveling south on Adams.

Both vehicles were able to pull south a short distance where they came to rest.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the minivan was reported uninjured.

Southbound traffic on Adams was diverted to S.E. 28th Street for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

The crash occurred just south of the crest of a hill on S.E. Adams, which is a four-lane street at that location with no dedicated turn lane.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One taken to hospital after rear-end crash Thursday morning in East Topeka

Updated: moments ago

News

Manhattan man taken into custody following aggravated robbery, kidnapping

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
A Manhattan man was taken into custody after an aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Coronavirus

Mission Valley identifies first positive student COVID-19 case

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Late Tuesday night, Mission Valley School District USD 330 was notified that a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Kelly announces Hero Relief Program

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A new fund has been created to assist essential workers who contract the coronavirus.

News

KDHE Dr. Norman News Conference

Updated: 43 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM - VOD

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Former Manhattan-area dentist and Powerball winner dies at age 82

Updated: 5 hours ago
Former Manhattan-area dentist Pat Dreiling, who won a multi-million Powerball jackpot in 1995, died at the age of 82 Monday in Kansas City, Mo.

Forecast

Thursday Forecast: Slightly higher humidity to end the work week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Cooler weather returns this weekend, rain is also possible Friday night

News

Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

Updated: 11 hours ago
A future scientist is our Wednesday's Child this week. His name is Andrew and he's looking for the right chemistry with an adoptive family.

News

Walmart brings back the nostalgia of the drive-in movie experience

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The store on 37th street handed out bags with snacks, air fresheners, and other goodies to everybody before airing Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.