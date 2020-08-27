Pretrial Justice Task Force hosts public forums

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pretrial Justice Task Force will be hosting two public forums focusing on the discussion of draft reports and recommendations.

Kansas Courts says before a Kansas Supreme Court task force was charged with looking at pretrial detention practices delivers its final report, it will offer two public forums to answer questions on its findings, recommendations and proposed best practices.

Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger, Kansas Court of Appeals judge and chair of the task force, says the forums will answer questions and discover whether there are concerns that have not already been addressed during its two-year project.

“The full task force met quarterly and subcommittees more frequently to work through the mountains of information available on this topic,” Arnold-Burger said. “We also invited every stakeholder group we thought might be interested to ensure we heard all viewpoints. The public forums are to hear from anyone who might want to weigh in before we finalize our report.”

The Court says the public forums will be held on Sept. 9 and 24 via Zoom and participants are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of time. It says questions may also be asked by chat during the events.

According to the Court, those that wish to participate in a forum must register ahead of time.

The Sept. 9 forum will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. and registration can be done here

The Sept. 24 forum will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. and registration can be done here

The task force says it is accepting questions here

According to the Court, the task force’s draft report, proposed recommendations and proposed best practices are on its Ad Hoc Pretrial Justice Task Force webpage and includes the following:

The task force says it will accept written comment at info@kscourts.org until 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The task force says it grouped its recommendations in categories based on where they apply in the process, from before arrest tot rial. It says, for example, the “general” category covers the need for education on the presumption of innocence and pretrial detention as the exception, as well as the need to collect data to measure the effectiveness of any changes in practice.

According to the task force, the “release decision” category discusses the need for uniform pretrial procedures, increased and earlier access to appointed counsel and piloting more than one pretrial risk assessment program after participating courts recommend one to use statewide.

The task force says the “post-charge” category discusses the need for post-charge procedures to ensure timely review of release conditions, an option for offenders to voluntarily report after missing a court date to avoid unnecessary arrest, text messages to remind people of their court dates and several options related to pretrial supervision.

According to the task force, each recommendation includes an explanation of its rationale, cots and funding, implementation and a summary of stakeholder concerns.

The Court says the Ad Hoc Pretrial Justice Task Force was established in November of 2018 to look at current pretrial detention practices for criminal defendants in Kansas district courts and alternatives to pretrial detention used to ensure public safety and encourage the accused to appear for court proceedings.

According to the Court, the task force was also asked to compare Kansas practices to effective pretrial detention practices and detention alternatives that have been identified by other courts and to use those comparisons to develop best practices for district courts in Kansas.

Arnold-Burger says she is commending task force members for their time, effort and commitment to the project and stakeholders who share their perspectives.

“Everyone on the task force or who spoke to the task force was deeply committed to thoroughly reviewing pretrial release from all perspectives to identify how Kansas judges can make informed decisions that respect our constitutional freedoms, uphold public safety, and fulfill the objective of getting people to show up for court,” Arnold-Burger said. “The draft report reflects the ideals and concerns freely shared by all involved.”

The Court says the 15 member task force includes judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors and court services and community corrections officers.

According to the Court, the task force report is required to be delivered to the Kansas Supreme Court by Nov. 6, 2020.

