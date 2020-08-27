Advertisement

Pretrial Justice Task Force hosts public forums

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pretrial Justice Task Force will be hosting two public forums focusing on the discussion of draft reports and recommendations.

Kansas Courts says before a Kansas Supreme Court task force was charged with looking at pretrial detention practices delivers its final report, it will offer two public forums to answer questions on its findings, recommendations and proposed best practices.

Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger, Kansas Court of Appeals judge and chair of the task force, says the forums will answer questions and discover whether there are concerns that have not already been addressed during its two-year project.

“The full task force met quarterly and subcommittees more frequently to work through the mountains of information available on this topic,” Arnold-Burger said. “We also invited every stakeholder group we thought might be interested to ensure we heard all viewpoints. The public forums are to hear from anyone who might want to weigh in before we finalize our report.”

The Court says the public forums will be held on Sept. 9 and 24 via Zoom and participants are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of time. It says questions may also be asked by chat during the events.

According to the Court, those that wish to participate in a forum must register ahead of time.

  • The Sept. 9 forum will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. and registration can be done here.
  • The Sept. 24 forum will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. and registration can be done here.
  • The task force says it is accepting questions here.

According to the Court, the task force’s draft report, proposed recommendations and proposed best practices are on its Ad Hoc Pretrial Justice Task Force webpage and includes the following:

The task force says it will accept written comment at info@kscourts.org until 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The task force says it grouped its recommendations in categories based on where they apply in the process, from before arrest tot rial. It says, for example, the “general” category covers the need for education on the presumption of innocence and pretrial detention as the exception, as well as the need to collect data to measure the effectiveness of any changes in practice.

According to the task force, the “release decision” category discusses the need for uniform pretrial procedures, increased and earlier access to appointed counsel and piloting more than one pretrial risk assessment program after participating courts recommend one to use statewide.

The task force says the “post-charge” category discusses the need for post-charge procedures to ensure timely review of release conditions, an option for offenders to voluntarily report after missing a court date to avoid unnecessary arrest, text messages to remind people of their court dates and several options related to pretrial supervision.

According to the task force, each recommendation includes an explanation of its rationale, cots and funding, implementation and a summary of stakeholder concerns.

The Court says the Ad Hoc Pretrial Justice Task Force was established in November of 2018 to look at current pretrial detention practices for criminal defendants in Kansas district courts and alternatives to pretrial detention used to ensure public safety and encourage the accused to appear for court proceedings.

According to the Court, the task force was also asked to compare Kansas practices to effective pretrial detention practices and detention alternatives that have been identified by other courts and to use those comparisons to develop best practices for district courts in Kansas.

Arnold-Burger says she is commending task force members for their time, effort and commitment to the project and stakeholders who share their perspectives.

“Everyone on the task force or who spoke to the task force was deeply committed to thoroughly reviewing pretrial release from all perspectives to identify how Kansas judges can make informed decisions that respect our constitutional freedoms, uphold public safety, and fulfill the objective of getting people to show up for court,” Arnold-Burger said. “The draft report reflects the ideals and concerns freely shared by all involved.”

The Court says the 15 member task force includes judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors and court services and community corrections officers.

According to the Court, the task force report is required to be delivered to the Kansas Supreme Court by Nov. 6, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Prisoner Review Board Public Comment Session changes locations

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Prisoner Review Board Topeka Public Comment Session will see a change of scenery.

News

LDCPH moves Douglas Co. school reopening guidance to Phase Yellow

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department has moved the county’s school reopening guidance to phase Yellow based on an increase in new positive COVID-19 cases.

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast: Hot again Friday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Cooler weather returns this weekend, rain is also possible Friday night

News

Washburn Kuehne Bell Tower

Updated: 1 hour ago
Washburn University has refurbished the Kuehne Bell Tower after receiving around $60,000 in donations.

Latest News

Local

USD 383: Amanda Arnold Elementary Group B students attend first day back to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Thursday morning kicked started day two of the 2020-21 school year for schools in the Manhattan Ogden USD 383 school district.

News

Brown Co. residents receive more unsolicited packages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County residents are continuing to receive unsolicited packages.

USD 383 Amanda Arnold Back to School Day 2 with group B

Updated: 2 hours ago
USD 383 Amanda Arnold Back to School Day 2 with group B

News

KDHE includes Aruba in new travel quarantine list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine list.

News

Gov. Kelly orders Olathe flags lowered

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all Olathe flags to be lowered on Friday, Aug. 28, in honor of Mayor Michael Copeland.

News

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office holds open interviews

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be holding open interviews for a 911 dispatcher.