Pauline South students go back to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday was the first day of school at Pauline South Intermediate Elementary.

All students and staff at Pauline had their temperatures checked before entering the building, and face masks, social distancing and hourly hand washing are also required, said principal Chris Holman.

Holman acknowledged that some students may be hesitant and even afraid to go back to school this year, but he made it clear that giving kids and staff “a sense of security” was the school’s number one priority.

Mental health teams will also be present at all USD 437 schools to help with any concerns students might have.

