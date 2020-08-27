Advertisement

Pauline South students go back to school

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday was the first day of school at Pauline South Intermediate Elementary.

All students and staff at Pauline had their temperatures checked before entering the building, and face masks, social distancing and hourly hand washing are also required, said principal Chris Holman.

Holman acknowledged that some students may be hesitant and even afraid to go back to school this year, but he made it clear that giving kids and staff “a sense of security” was the school’s number one priority.

Mental health teams will also be present at all USD 437 schools to help with any concerns students might have.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly attends Thermo Fisher Ribbon Cutting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be attending the Thermo Fisher ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony.

News

AG Schmidt partners with Kansas Hospital Association to fight human trafficking

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is partnering with the Kansas Hospital Association to fight human trafficking.

News

New scorecard puts Shawnee Co. in red zone for COVID-19 community transmission

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A scorecard released Monday puts Shawnee Co. in the “red” - or uncontrolled - zone for community transmission and severity.

News

Topeka Municipal Court closes due to positive case of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Municipal Court will be closing at noon on Thursday due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly intends to apply for FEMA Unemployment Funds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced her intent to apply for FEMA Unemployment Funds.

News

Migration mortality may not be major reason for declining population of monarch butterflies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In a University of Kanas study, Monarch Watch Director Chip Taylor shows ideas based on the declining population of monarch butterflies, despite having received much attention and support.

News

Research shows political speeches use simpler language, express more sentiment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A computer analysis done by Kansas State University shows that political speeches now use simpler language and express more sentiments.

News

Kansas ranks 10th worst state for early education systems

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows Kansas ranks 41 out of 50 states and Washington D.C. for the best and worst early education systems in the nation.

News

Attacker husband sentenced to 25-plus years in brutal assault

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
A Topeka man who repeatedly stabbed his wife and severely beat her was sentenced Thursday to more than 26 years in prison.

News

Topeka Mustang Club to host car shows

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Mustang Club says it will be hosting two car shows in the near future.