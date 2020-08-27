Over 7,000 organizations apply for SPARK Connectivity Grant Funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced that over 7,000 businesses and nonprofits have applied for SPARK Connectivity Grant funds.

Governor Laura Kelly says there has been a strong response to the state’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Economic Development and Connectivity grant application process, yielding over 7,000 requests for assistance from businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the state.

Governor Kelly says of the more than 7,000 grant applications submitted, over 5,000 were for the Small Business Working Captial grant funds.

“The initial response to this application period has been extraordinary,” Governor Kelly said. “We’re ready to give each application the consideration and attention it deserves – and we’ll make sure these funds are deployed in the most effective and strategic way possible to help small businesses, nonprofit organizations and others affected by COVID-19.”

According to Gov. Kelly, over $138 million in grants to serve businesses and nonprofits that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and for the expansion of broadband access statewide was made available by the SPARK Taskforce which Gov. Kelly convened to lead Kansas forward in its recovery from the effects of COVID-19.

Gov. Kelly says Connectivity Emergency Response Grant applications will be reviewed starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, when the applications are due. She says due to a high number of applications received, applications for the Small Business Working Capital and PPE Procurement grant programs will no longer be accepted after 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

The Governor says Small Business Working Capital and PPE Procurement grants will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

“The response from small businesses across the state has been amazing, and I’m proud to know that so many organizations will benefit from these grants,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “I’m so grateful to the organizations across Kansas that helped us amplify this message so quickly. Now, we need to make sure these funds are distributed in a way that benefits all Kansans and ensures that our state can get back to business.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the SPARK Taskforce and Kansas Department of Commerce mean to maintain the Small Business Working Capital, PPE Procurement and Connectivity Emergency Response Grant programs in case additional CARES Act funding becomes available.

Online application processes for several other SPARK grant programs will remain active. For more information or to apply visit the Kansas Department of Commerce website.

