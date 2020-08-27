New scorecard puts Shawnee Co. in red zone for COVID-19 community transmission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 situation in Shawnee Co. took a step backward, according to a new scorecard from health officials.

The scorecard released Monday puts the county in the “red” - or uncontrolled - zone for community transmission and severity. The scorecard covers Aug. 9 through 22.

Health officials released their first scorecard last Friday, which put the county in the “orange” - or high - zone, with a summary index score of 13 on six indicators. The current score is 17, the lowest number for the red level.

The scorecard gives the county a value for the weekly number of new cases; trend in incidence compared to the prior week; percent positive tests; percent of new cases with no known source of infection; hospital capacity; and public health system capacity. The new scorecard has Shawnee Co. in the red in three of the six indicators, with incidence trending up; 61 percent of cases with no known source, compared to 41 percent in the prior report; and 206 new cases, compared to 172 the week before.

The positive test rate fell slightly in the new scorecard, at 7.2 percent, compared to 7.9 percent; hospital capacity remained moderate; and public health system capacity continued at a ‘high’ rating.

The scorecards can be seen on the Shawnee Co. Health Department web page.

