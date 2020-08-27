Mission Valley identifies first positive student COVID-19 case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Late Tuesday night, Mission Valley School District USD 330 was notified that a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mission Valley Unified School District 330 says it was notified late Tuesday night that a high school student that attended the school that day had tested positive for COVID-19. It says the student was unaware they were positive at the time they were attending school and had received the test as part of weekly precautionary testing measures at their part-time job.

The District says parents of other students that may have been in close contact with the positive student were immediately notified. It says it also contacted local county health agencies and worked together to take the necessary health and safety measures for students, staff and visitors entering the facilities.

The District says students and staff members that have been identified as close contacts by the county health department will be required to follow the Kansas Department of Health and Environment quarantine requirements.

According to the District, enhanced disinfecting and sanitizing procedures are currently taking place in areas that were identified as possible places for exposure before students and staff were allowed to enter those areas.

USD 330 says it has also been in contact with the Wabaunsee County Health Department and the Shawnee County Health Department and will work with them to take the necessary measures to continue to protect the health of Viking students, staff and visitors.

The District says it notified parents of the situation on Wednesday morning and reminded them to feel free to keep their children home if they thought that would be best for the child and their family.

USD 330 Mission Valley says it will continue to monitor the situation and any additional health and safety matters involving students, staff and visitors.

