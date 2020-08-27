Migration mortality may not be major reason for declining population of monarch butterflies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a University of Kanas study, Monarch Watch Director Chip Taylor shows ideas based on the declining population of monarch butterflies, despite having received much attention and support.

KU says the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution published on Aug. 7, showcases the researchers work on the decline of monarch butterflies overwintering numbers that says it may not be due to an increase of deaths during ht emigration season, or the “migration mortality hypothesis.”

The study shows the main reason for the yearly overwintering population size variation, is the size of the summer population.

Taylor, a KU professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology, says the monarch butterfly populations have been declining for the last 20 years. He says the numbers of monarchs measured at the monarch overwintering sites in Mexico in the winter of 2013-2014 were at an all-time low.

Taylor says the progressive decline in previous years and low numbers led to the submission of a petition to the Department of the Interior to declare monarchs as a threatened species. He says these concerns invigorated the search for an explanation for the declining population.

According to Taylor, the most common theory was that the decline was due to habitat loss followed by the increased usage of glyphosate herbicide on corn and soybean fields in the Upper Midwest, or the “milkweed limitation hypothesis.”

Taylor says, however, that the view was challenged by a handful of researchers who maintained the decline was likely due to increasingly high levels of mortality during the butterflies’ migration. He says this became known as the “migration mortality hypothesis.”

According to Taylor, although unsupported by data, the migration mortality hypothesis has been given substantial coverage in Science and Scientific American.

“Monarch Watch has been collecting recovery data for tagged monarchs since 1992, and we knew that those advocating the migration mortality hypothesis were on the wrong track from the outset and told them so,” he said.

Taylor says in the recently published study, he and co-authors summarized the results of tagging about 1.4 million monarchs that resulted in almost 14,000 recoveries of tagged butterflies in Mexico.

“Showing the migration mortality hypothesis advocates their assumptions were wrong took awhile since that required a significant effort to vet our monarch tagging database for accuracy and to analyze the data,” Taylor said. “Dealing with 1.4 million records is no simple task.”

Taylor says in comparison, the tagging recoveries, a measure of migration success, did not decrease over time as evidenced by research.

According to Taylor, in addition, the number tagged annually was correlated with the size of the overwintering population in Mexico, consistent with the milkweed limitation hypothesis. He says the tagging also confirmed the majority of monarchs reaching the overwintering sites originated from the Upper Midwest.

KU says the findings support the conclusion reached by a team of experts that sustaining the monarch migration will require the restoration of over 1 billion milkweed stems in the Upper Midwest in the coming years.

KU says the co-authors include John Pleasants of Iowa State University, Ralph Grundel and Samuel Pecoraro of the U.S> Geological Survey Great Lakes Science Center, and James Lovett and Ann Ryan of Monarch Watch and the Kansas Biological Survey.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.