Manhattan VFW holds Patriots March

(WJHG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan VFW will be holding the Patriots March, a 26.2 mile Ruck March on Sept. 11.

The Manhattan VFW says it will be hosting the Patriots March, which is a 26.2 Ruck, or backpack, March in remembrance of the September 11 attacks in 2001. It says the event will also be recognizing September as Prisoner of War - Missing in Action month. It says Sept. 18 is POW-MIA Remembrance Day.

The VFW says it is also a time to remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.

According to the VFW, the Patriots March is partnering with the Tough Ruck, which is the same type of road march, to honor the fallen.

The VFW says the event will start and end at Valley View Memorial Park in Manhattan. It says the event is free to anyone able to participate, however, participants will be required to sign a waiver the day of the event.

According to the organization, participants are required to carry a minimum of a 15 lbs ruck or backpack. It says the weight classes are light with a 15 lbs. requirement, medium with a 30 lbs. requirement and heavy with a minimum of 45 lbs. requirement.

The VFW says there is no time limit and there will be a first, second and third place award for best times in each weight class as well as for the youngest and oldest participant.

The VFW is also asking for volunteers to set up checkpoints and break stations as well as rovers. It says this will be the biggest Manhattan VFW event of the year.

Post-1786 says the event will be held regardless of weather conditions and the schedule is as follows:

  • 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. - Registration
  • 8:50 a.m. - Moment of Silence
  • 8:51 a.m. - Opening Prayer
  • 8:55 a.m. - Patriots March begins
  • The event will end upon the completion of the course by all participants.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

