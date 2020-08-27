Advertisement

Manhattan man taken into custody following aggravated robbery, kidnapping

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was taken into custody after an aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

The Riley County Police Department says a Manhattan man is facing robbery and kidnapping charges for a crime it says was committed in November of 2019.

RCPD says officers arrested Joseph Trevail, 32, of Manhattan, on Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. on a District Court Warrant.

Officers say they responded to a report of an aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping in the 400 block of Fremont St. in November of 2019 around 10:35 p.m. They say the victim was a 30-year-old male and it had been reported that a 29-year-old male and a 32-year-old male pointed a gun at him and demanded money and his phone.

RCPD says Trevail remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond.

