Manhattan man taken into custody following aggravated robbery, kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was taken into custody after an aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

The Riley County Police Department says a Manhattan man is facing robbery and kidnapping charges for a crime it says was committed in November of 2019.

RCPD says officers arrested Joseph Trevail, 32, of Manhattan, on Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. on a District Court Warrant.

Officers say they responded to a report of an aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping in the 400 block of Fremont St. in November of 2019 around 10:35 p.m. They say the victim was a 30-year-old male and it had been reported that a 29-year-old male and a 32-year-old male pointed a gun at him and demanded money and his phone.

RCPD says Trevail remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond.

