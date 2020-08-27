Man who fell asleep at the wheel taken to Emporia hospital after crash Thursday morning on Kansas Turnpike

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who had fallen asleep at the wheel was taken to an Emporia hospital Thursday morning after he was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:28 a.m. on the turnpike, about 15 miles southwest of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Taurus was northbound in the turnpike’s right lane when the driver fell asleep.

The car left the roadway, then came back onto the roadway, where the driver over-corrected. The car then rolled and came to rest in the ditch.

The driver, Clinton Kaleo Galton, 30, of Roeland Park, was transported to Newman Hospital in Emporia with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Galton was wearing a seat belt.

