LDCPH moves Douglas Co. school reopening guidance to Phase Yellow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department has moved the county’s school reopening guidance to phase Yellow based on an increase in new positive COVID-19 cases.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department says it is now recommending the COVID-19 Smart and Safe School Reopening Guidance to phase Yellow due to an increase in new positive COVID-19 cases. It says information on current phase recommendations is available on the LDCPH website.

LDCPH says based on science and public health expertise, the guidance and phased recommendation tool have been designed to help K-12 schools and parents make decisions on when it is safe for in-person instruction and activities and when mitigation practices should continue.

According to the Department, its reopening criteria is based on public health metrics like the 14-day moving averages of percent of positive tests and new COVID-19 cases on Douglas Co. It says it also includes a metric based on the level of students that are absent from school.

LDCPH says it moved its recommended phase from Green to Yellow on Thursday as it updates its recommendation each Thursday. It says the county’s 14-day moving average for new cases per day increased from less than 12 cases last Thursday to over 30 cases this Thursday.

“We recognize that the entry testing and high number of tests of University of Kansas students drove the number of new cases. Given those COVID-19 cases are now in our community, we believe it’s prudent to move to phase Yellow,” Director Dan Partridge said.

Partridge says in another metric, the county’s 14-day moving average positivity rate declined to 3.2% in the past week due to the University of Kansas entry tests contributing to a large increase in the number of people tested, which was taken into account when the Department moved its phase recommendation.

LDCPH says the phase Yellow recommendation for schools is to offer hybrid instructional include no all-school activities at the elementary level and no high-risk activities at the middle and high school levels.

According to LDCPH, the guidance defines high-risk sports as those involving close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers and a high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants. It says this includes sports such as wrestling, football, rugby, lacrosse, competitive cheer, dance, basketball, soccer, water polo, ice hockey and field hockey.

“Those high-risk sports have a higher chance of transmission of the virus based on the nature of the virus being transmitted through respiratory droplets. We understand the importance of sports, for mental health and physical conditioning and the importance to children and parents,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County’s Local Health Officer. “The recommendation is to slow the spread of the virus into the community and into populations that may be at higher risk of complications. We hope to reduce the number of cases so we can get back to the extracurricular activities that we all enjoy.”

LDCPH says it’s high-risk, non-sport activities include band, with the exception of percussion and string instruments, choir, cheerleading or any other unmasked singing or shouting.

According to the Department, the pubic health metrics in the guidance also include the rate of absent students and school staffing ratio. It says Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan said Douglas Co. school leaders are encouraged to complete the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 School Absenteeism Survey each week to supply LDCPH with data.

LDCPH says leaders of Douglas Co., City of Lawrence, Larence-Douglas County Public Health, LMH Health, University of Kansas, Lawrence Public Schools and the Chamber of Commerce participate in the Education Unified Command structure and leaders of the community and private schools have been represented in conversations to draft its guidelines.

The LDCPH full school reopening guidelines can be found here. Members of the community can also check the Douglas County website for more information on COVID-19 in the county.

