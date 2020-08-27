Kuehne Bell Tower Refurbished and Revived

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kuehne Bell Tower at Washburn University will chime after four years of silence.

Washburn President Jerry Farley said people stepped up to break the silence after receiving around $60,000 in donations to refurbish the tower.

“People said ‘Well, I thought they were still working.’ so what we’ve done here is make sure that we’re going to make students now aware of what the story is behind it and how important it is for us to have this,” he said.

The bells were saved from the Thomas Gymnasium after the 1966 tornado wiped out the building.

“We under took the project this year to renovate it, to repair the bells for what was necessary and it will become again a memory that students that come to the campus and go to school will remember forever. There will be photographs around that tower,” said Farley.

He sees this as the school’s landmark.

“There’s a lot of other schools that do that. Stanford, for example, they’ve got towers like that all across their campus and I think it really adds a great dimension to the campus,” he said. “There’ll be people out here, there’ll be events out here. It’ll be a part of the athletic weekends when we’re back in the business of having athletics. It’ll be a part of every, every commencement ceremony that we have and people will remember hearing it when they were here.”

The first bell will play at the first quarter past the hour, then the next quarter adds the second bell and another for the third quarter. At the hour mark, all four will chime together.

The four bells range from 275 pounds to 1,200 pounds.

They are still adjusting the notes in the system, but it is on and can be heard.

