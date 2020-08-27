Advertisement

Kuehne Bell Tower Refurbished and Revived

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kuehne Bell Tower at Washburn University will chime after four years of silence.

Washburn President Jerry Farley said people stepped up to break the silence after receiving around $60,000 in donations to refurbish the tower.

“People said ‘Well, I thought they were still working.’ so what we’ve done here is make sure that we’re going to make students now aware of what the story is behind it and how important it is for us to have this,” he said.

The bells were saved from the Thomas Gymnasium after the 1966 tornado wiped out the building.

“We under took the project this year to renovate it, to repair the bells for what was necessary and it will become again a memory that students that come to the campus and go to school will remember forever. There will be photographs around that tower,” said Farley.

He sees this as the school’s landmark.

“There’s a lot of other schools that do that. Stanford, for example, they’ve got towers like that all across their campus and I think it really adds a great dimension to the campus,” he said. “There’ll be people out here, there’ll be events out here. It’ll be a part of the athletic weekends when we’re back in the business of having athletics. It’ll be a part of every, every commencement ceremony that we have and people will remember hearing it when they were here.”

The first bell will play at the first quarter past the hour, then the next quarter adds the second bell and another for the third quarter. At the hour mark, all four will chime together.

The four bells range from 275 pounds to 1,200 pounds.

They are still adjusting the notes in the system, but it is on and can be heard.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka Zoo holds Japanese-inspired ribbon cutting ceremony of Kay’s Garden

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Topeka Zoo highlighted Japanese culture at Thursday’s unveiling of Kay’s Garden.

Local

Shawnee Co. commissioners receive update on local contact tracing efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County commissioners were presented with the progress of contact tracing for COVID-19 at the local level at their meeting Thursday.

News

Shawnee Co. commissioners receive update on local contact tracing efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee County commissioners were presented with the progress of contact tracing for COVID-19 at the local level at their meeting Thursday.

News

Pretrial Justice Task Force hosts public forums

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Pretrial Justice Task Force will be hosting two public forums focusing on the discussion of draft reports and recommendations.

Latest News

News

Kansas Prisoner Review Board Public Comment Session changes locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Prisoner Review Board Topeka Public Comment Session will see a change of scenery.

News

LDCPH moves Douglas Co. school reopening guidance to Phase Yellow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department has moved the county’s school reopening guidance to phase Yellow based on an increase in new positive COVID-19 cases.

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast: Hot again Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Cooler weather returns this weekend, rain is also possible Friday night

News

Washburn Kuehne Bell Tower

Updated: 2 hours ago
Washburn University has refurbished the Kuehne Bell Tower after receiving around $60,000 in donations.

Local

USD 383: Amanda Arnold Elementary Group B students attend first day back to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Thursday morning kicked started day two of the 2020-21 school year for schools in the Manhattan Ogden USD 383 school district.

News

Brown Co. residents receive more unsolicited packages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County residents are continuing to receive unsolicited packages.