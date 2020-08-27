Kelly announces Hero Relief Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new fund has been created to assist essential workers who contract the coronavirus.

Governor Laura Kelly’s office announced Thursday morning the creation of the “Hero Relief Program.”

Kelly said $8 million dollars received from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is being set aside to assist early childhood professionals and other essential workers.

Assistance will be capped at $25,000 for those without insurance and $15,000 for those who do.

In order to be considered, the person must have a COVID-19 positive diagnosis and can verify their essential worker status.

Fields considered "essential" include all first responders, food service and production workers, transportation, logistics, construction employees. Members of the military, government workers, educators, licensed child care providers and those who work to provide utility services.

To apply, go to KSherorelief.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.