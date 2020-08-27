Advertisement

KDHE includes Aruba in new travel quarantine list

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its travel quarantine list to now include Aruba. It says those countries that were previously listed at a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions have been removed effective as of Thursday, Aug. 27, which is in line with newly issued CDC guidelines.

“While we are removing certain countries from our travel restrictions in line with CDC guidance, we will continue to issue travel quarantines of locations or activities that pose the largest threats to Kansans,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “For countries and/or states, the criteria will continue to be those that have new case rates three times the Kansas rate.”

The current KDHE travel quarantine list is as follows:

  • Those that have traveled to Aruba on or after August 27.
  • Those that have attended/traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of 500 people or greater on or after August 11.
  • Those that have traveled July 14 – August 27 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil.
  • Those that have been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

The KDHE says critical infrastructure employees need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans so local health departments may allow a modified quarantine.

“If you are choosing to travel, in-state, out-of-state or internationally, please know that even though travel may be opening, there are inherent risks,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

