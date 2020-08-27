Kansas ranks 10th worst state for early education systems

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows Kansas ranks 41 out of 50 states and Washington D.C. for the best and worst early education systems in the nation.

WalletHub.com says Kansas has ranked as the 10th worst state in the nation for early education systems. The personal finance website says it looked at metrics such as share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, the number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K in its recent study, 2020′s States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems.

The study shows that Kansas ranks as 21 for accessibility, 50 for quality of the early education system and 21 for resources and economics.

According to the study, the District of Columbia ranks as having the best early education systems with an accessibility rank of 1, a quality rank of 15 and a resources and economic support rank of 3.

WalletHub says the state with the worst early education systems is Indiana with an accessibility rank of 51, a quality rank of 25 and a resources and economic support rank of 48.

For more information or to see where other states rank, visit WalletHub.com.

