Kansas Prisoner Review Board Public Comment Session changes locations

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Prisoner Review Board Topeka Public Comment Session will see a change of scenery.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says the Kansas Prisoner Review Board has changed the location for its Public Comment Session in Topeka that is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28.

KDOC says due to the closure of the Topeka Municipal Court building, the session has been moved to the Florentine Room of the Jayhawk Tower at 700 SW Jackson St. in Topeka. It says participants will be limited to 25 people at a time to meet social distancing requirements.

KDOC says participants that need assistance with directions or have questions regarding the change should call 785-746-7529.

