USD 383: Amanda Arnold Elementary Group B students attend first day back to school

Schools in USD 383 Manhattan Ogden School district had their second 1st day of school on Thursday.
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday morning kicked started day two of the 2020-21 school year for schools in the Manhattan Ogden USD 383 school district.

To start the school year, the district is taking a hybrid approach to their in-person learning option.

The district divided the classes into two groups, as evenly as possible, to allow for social distance within the classrooms.

Group A started the school year on Wednesday, attending school in person, Group B started school Thursday morning, and will receive their technology devices for use on their remote learning days.

Thursday morning started with “class meetings” where the remote learning group virtually joined the students in class to allow the students to meet their whole class.

Students and Teachers were ready to be back in the building to start the school year, as students have not been in the classrooms since before Spring Break in March.

Students, teachers and staff hope they get the opportunity to be in-person as much as possible.

“We are so excited. This is what we needed. We’ve been working for weeks…we’re exhausted…overwhelmed by so many new things coming, but we needed to see the kids.” Amanda Arnold Elementary School, principal, Kathy Stitt says.

All USD 383 students will be participating in remote learning on Friday. Stitt asks for patience from everyone as this is a new experience for everyone involved as teachers and staff may not have all the answers right away.

