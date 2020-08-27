Advertisement

Historic Topeka building up for auction

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A historical Topeka building is up for auction.

The former Woman’s Club Building at SW 9th and Topeka Blvd. is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Until last fall, it housed the Kansas Insurance Department.

People were invited to get a look inside Wednesday. Built in 1925, it features an 800-seat theater, large dining room, a ballroom, several meeting rooms and stained glass windows.

“The state has kept it in immaculate condition,” Marty Higgenbotham, Founder/CEO of Higgenbotham Auctioneers International, said. “They spent a lot of money in keeping it up. If you walk through the building you’ll be highly impressed with what they’ve done. So it’s in tip-top condition, and it’s in a fabulous location in Topeka, Kansas. You couldn’t get a better location in downtown Topeka than this building is.”

The auction is at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 2.

